Hundreds of baby utensils recalled due to choking hazard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of baby utensils are being recalled because they can break into tiny pieces and pose a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves the Eco Baby-brand spoons, forks and feeding spoons. It also includes the four-piece placemat feeding sets.

The recalled baby utensils were sold online and at various stores including Macy’s, Buy Buy Baby and Dillards.

Anyone who purchased the affected utensils is urged to stop using them and to contact Herobility by phone at (866) 510-5006 for a full refund.

Santa Cruz is recalling thousands of aluminum-framed bikes because the frame can bend or buckle, posing a fall hazard to the user, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC reports that the aluminum frames on the 2020 Aluminum Santa Cruz and Julian Bicycle’s can break due to a “non-standard paint stripping operation.”

Santa Cruz has received four reports of the frames buckling or bending. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled bikes were sold at bicycle retailers nationwide and include models Furtado 3a Aluminum and Roubion 3a Aluminum. Both were sold in a variety of colors.

Bikes were sold at bicycle stores across the country and online from June 2019 through October of this year.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled bikes is urge to stop using it and to contact Santa Cruz by phone at (833) 944-8335 or via email at qualityassurance@santacruzbicycles.com to schedule a free inspection and replacement or receive a full refund.

Riverside Natural Foods is recalling its 8-ounce packages of “Good & Gather Banana Chocolate Chip Date & Nut Bar” because they were mislabeled, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said the product label states that the bars contain tree nuts instead of almonds.

This poses the risk of a severe allergic reaction to those who are allergic to almonds.

The bars come in an 8-ounce box package and are marked with lot #1020, which can be found on the bottom of the box.

The affected bars have an expiration date of 13 JUL 2021.

They were sold nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

Shenandoah Growers is recalling thousands of select packages of fresh-cut organic basil, according to the FDA.

The FDA said the basil may be contaminated with Cyclospora, which is a parasite that can cause an intestinal infection.

The recalled basil was packaged under both branded and private labels and was sold in several states including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Florida.

Anyone who purchased the affected basil is urged to throw it out and to contact the Shenandoah Growers Consumer Response Center by calling (844) 896-6930 for a full refund.