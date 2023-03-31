EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 50,000 hoverboards are being recalled because they can catch fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall comes after two young girls died in a house fire last spring. Investigators later determined that the family’s 42-volt Jetson Rogue hoverboard likely sparked the fire, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC said the sisters, ages 10 and 15, died of smoke inhalation as the fire quickly spread throughout the house. Both of their parents were also treated for smoke inhalation.

The self-balancing hoverboards, made by Jetson Electric, each contain a lithium-ion battery pack, according to the CPSC. The lithium-ion batteries in those packs can overheat and catch fire.

Jetson Electric has received numerous reports of the hoverboards “burning, sparking or melting,” as a result of an overheating battery pack.

The hoverboards were sold at Target stores nationwide in a variety of colors, including black, blue, red, pink and purple. The recalled hoverboards have charge ports with three pins, which are located to the left of the power button.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled hoverboards is urged to stop using it and contact Jetson Electric for information on how to properly dispose of it and receive a full refund.