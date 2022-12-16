PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of hot tubs and spas are being recalled because the temperature sensor can malfunction, posing a heat stroke and thermal burn risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the sensor on the Jacuzzi Hot Tubs and Sundance Spas can relay the incorrect temperature, causing the water to become hotter than the set temperature.

The recall involves model numbers J-200, J-300, J-400 and J-500 for the jacuzzis, as well as the 680, 780, 880 and 980 for the spas.

Sundance Spas has received 185 reports of inaccurate temperature readings. No injuries have been reported.

The hot tubs and spas were sold at authorized Sundance Spas or Jacuzzi Hot Tubs dealers nationwide.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled hot tubs and spas should use an external thermometer to confirm the water temperature before use.

No one should enter the hot tub or spa if the external thermometer temperature reads higher than 104 degrees.

Those who own a recalled hot tub or spa should contact Jacuzzi Hot Tubs or Sundance Spas to schedule a free repair.