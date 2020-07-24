Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers due to potential for mold

A sign hangs on the Hostess Brands bakery on November 15, 2012 in Schiller Park, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Hostess is recalling certain batches of Raspberry Zingers because they may develop mold prior to the best-by date, the Food & Drug Administration announced Friday.

The products were sold to grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

The recall includes the following products with these UPC and Batch codes:

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh); UPC Code: 888109110604 Batch Codes: H061224000, H061324000, H061424000 or H061524000 Best-By Dates: 08/26/2020, 08/27/2020, 08/28/2020 or 08/29/2020

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen); UPC Code: 888109110604 Batch Code: H061524000

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh); UPC Code: 888109010089 Batch Codes: H061224000, H061324000 or H061424000 Best-By Dates: 08/26/2020, 08/27/2020 or 08/28/2020

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen); UPC Code: 888109010089 Batch Codes: H061424000, H061524000 or H061224000

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count); UPC Code: 888109010089 Batch Code: H061224000 Best-By Code: 8/26/2020

No other Hostess products are included in this recall.

Anyone who purchased one of the affected products is urged not to eat it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.