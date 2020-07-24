Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers due to potential for mold

Recalls And Warnings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A sign hangs on the Hostess Brands bakery on November 15, 2012 in Schiller Park, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Hostess is recalling certain batches of Raspberry Zingers because they may develop mold prior to the best-by date, the Food & Drug Administration announced Friday.

The products were sold to grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

The recall includes the following products with these UPC and Batch codes:

  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh); UPC Code: 888109110604 Batch Codes: H061224000, H061324000, H061424000 or H061524000 Best-By Dates: 08/26/2020, 08/27/2020, 08/28/2020 or 08/29/2020
  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen); UPC Code: 888109110604 Batch Code: H061524000
  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh); UPC Code: 888109010089 Batch Codes: H061224000, H061324000 or H061424000 Best-By Dates: 08/26/2020, 08/27/2020 or 08/28/2020
  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen); UPC Code: 888109010089 Batch Codes: H061424000, H061524000 or H061224000
  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count); UPC Code: 888109010089 Batch Code: H061224000 Best-By Code: 8/26/2020

No other Hostess products are included in this recall.

Anyone who purchased one of the affected products is urged not to eat it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour