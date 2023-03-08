EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of adult workwear sweatshirts and hoodies are being recalled because they fail to meet federal flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries, according to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves 12 styles of Helly Hansen’s adult workwear sweatshirts and hoodies.

The sweatshirts and hoodies were sold in both men’s and women’s sizes in gray, navy and black.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled sweatshirts or hoodies is urged not to wear it and to contact Helly Hansen for instructions on how to dispose of it and receive a full refund.