Honda to recall 118,000+ SUVs due to random airbag deployment

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Honda will recall more than 118,000 SUV’s due to a defect that can cause the airbag to randomly deploy.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said metal on the inside of the steering-wheel can cut the wires, causing a short circuit.

The NHTSA said the cut wires can also cause steering-wheel-mounted control buttons to malfunction, the horn to sound unexpectedly or the supplemental restraining system warning to illuminate on the dash.

The recall involves 2019 Honda CR-V SUVs built from Oct. 3, 2018, through April 1, 2019.

Those who recently bought the vehicle should schedule an appointment with any Honda dealership so a protective cover can be installed on the steering-wheel core. The repairs will be made at no cost to the owner.

No crashes have been reported that are tied to the issue.

Car owners can contact Honda customer service at 888-234-2138. The recall will begin on July 8.