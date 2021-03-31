Honda recalls over 628,000 US vehicles to replace fuel pumps

The Honda logo is seen on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Honda is recalling over 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. to repair drive shafts that can break, window switches that can overheat and a software flaw. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling more than 628,000 vehicles in the U.S. to replace fuel pumps that can fail, causing the engines to stall.

The recall covers much of the Honda and Acura model lineup from the 2018 to 2020 model years including the CR-V small SUV, the company’s top-selling U.S. vehicle.

The company says the impeller, which is the rotating part of the pump, could be defective.

Honda says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Owners will be notified by mail in late May and dealers will replace the fuel pumps for free.