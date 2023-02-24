EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 22,000 high chairs are being recalled because they pose a fall risk to children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves Clark Associates Lancaster Table & Seating brand high chairs.

The CPSC said the high chairs can break while in use. Clark Associates has received three reports of high chairs breaking and children falling. No injuries have been reported.

The high chairs were sold pre-assembled and ready-to-assemble in four different finishes: black, mahogany, natural and walnut.

The recall only involves the high chairs manufactured in China. That information can be found on the warning label on the front of the seatback, as well as on the label on the underside of the seat bottom.

(Story continues below.)

Made in China Under Seat Label (Courtesy: CPSC) Made in China Warning Label (Courtesy: CPSC)

The high chairs were sold at The Restaurant Store and online between January and September of last year.

Anyone who purchased one of the high chairs is urged to stop using it and to return them to the place of purchase for a replacement or refund.

Those who purchased the recalled high chair will be asked to dismantle or destroy the product and submit a photo to The Restaurant Store before disposing of it.