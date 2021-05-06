Hershey recalls Chocolate Shell Topping due to undeclared almonds

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hershey is voluntarily recalling 1,700 bottles of its Chocolate Shell Topping because they were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping, which is made with almonds.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Hershey is initiating the recall to protect those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if consumed.

The recalled 7.25-ounce bottles were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3. They have a UPC code “346000” printed on the label and the lot code 25JSAS1.

Any Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased before April 15 are not included in the recall, and no other Hershey products are affected.

There have been no reports of illness or injury to date.

All retailers who received the affected products have been instructed to remove them from store shelves immediately.

Anyone who purchased the recalled Shell Topping is urged not to eat it and should contact Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund by calling 1 (866) 528-6848 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or by visiting their website.