EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 4,000 heated blankets have been recalled because they can overheat, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

If left plugged in for an extended period of time, the “LUXE+WILLOW” heated blankets can catch fire or burn the person who’s using it.

The company has received three reports of blankets overheating, including one where the blanket caught fire. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled blankets is urged to stop using it and to contact LUXE+WILLOW for a full refund or a $50 voucher for another product.

To receive the refund or voucher, the company asks that people cut the electrical cord of the heated blanket and submit a photo as proof of destruction to support@luxewillow.com.