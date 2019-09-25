Heartburn drug voluntarily recalled after contamination reported

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sandoz Inc. is voluntarily recalling its ranitidine capsules following a report by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that confirmed the medication contains a probable human carcinogen.

The report – released earlier this month – alerted patients and health care professionals that the FDA found a “probable” cancer-causing chemical in the popular heartburn medication.

Sandoz has confirmed the medication is contaminated with the potentially dangerous chemical but has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the product.

The medication – which is the generic version of Zantac – was distributed nationwide and are sold as both prescription and over-the-counter treatments to treat stomach acid and ulcers.

List of affected medications

Pharmacies and wholesalers nationwide are instructed to stop the distribution of the medication.

The FDA said patients don’t need to stop taking their prescription medications, but may want to talk to their doctors about other treatment options.

