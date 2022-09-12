PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning that ground beef packages in HelloFresh meal kits could be contaminated with E. coli.

The meal kits containing the affected product were shipped to consumers between July 2 and July 21.

The ground beef came in 10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages with the label “GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT” and codes “EST#46481 L1 22 155” or “EST#46481 L5 22 155” on the side of the packaging.

Some packages may still be in consumers’ freezers.

Federal health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli which could be linked to ground beef packages. Multiple patients say they received these HelloFresh products, according to health officials.

Consumers are advised to throw away the products.