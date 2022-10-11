PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning that falafels exclusively sold at Aldi could be contaminated with E. coli.

Cuisine Innovations Unlimited is recalling its Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel that were sold at stores in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.

The affected products were shipped to stores after June 24, 2021 and had the following lot numbers: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, and 1812.

To date, there have been 20 cases of E. coli reported between July 24, 2022, and Sept. 19, 2022. None were reported in Rhode Island/

Consumers are urged to return the product for a refund.