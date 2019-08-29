Health Dept.: Avoid eating unsealed food from ‘We Share Hope’

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Health officials are warning those who receive food from the local organization “We Share Hope” to avoid eating any products that are not commercially sealed.

That’s because some of the food products may be contaminated with listeria, according to the Rhode Island Health Department.

The health department says the products were distributed from a facility where environmental samples previously tested positive for listeria.

Food collected by the organization was distributed to soup kitchens and food pantries statewide, according to the health department. The products may have also been purchased from the “We Share Hope” facility in Warren.

Anyone who purchased or obtained unsealed food through the organization is urged to throw it out and properly clean any surfaces that may have come into contact with the products.

The health department advises everyone who has received food from the organization to not purchase or obtain food from the facilities in Warren or East Providence until further notice.