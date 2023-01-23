PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly 140,000 bottles of headlight sealant are being recalled because the caps aren’t child resistant, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the bottles of Meguiar’s Heavy Duty Headlight Sealant do not meet the Poison Prevention Packaging Act requirements.

No injuries have been reported.

The headlight sealant comes in 2.5-ounce amber class bottles and was sold at various auto parts stores nationwide.

Anyone who purchased the recalled sealant is urged to keep it out of reach of children and contact Meguiar directly for a free replacement.