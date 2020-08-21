Hasbro recalls Super Soakers due to lead content

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 50,000 water blasters were recalled by Hasbro this week due to a violation of federal lead content standards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the ink in the decorative stickers on the Super Soaker XP20 and Super Soaker XP30 contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban, which can cause adverse health effects if ingested by children.

The water blasters were sold exclusively at Target from March 2020 through July 2020.

No injuries have been reported to date, but the CPSC says consumers should take the toys away from kids and contact Hasbro at (888) 664-3323 or SuperSoakerRecall@Hasbro.com for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

More Information »

Signature Hardware recalled about 1,300 medicine cabinets because the mirror can detach from the door and fall, posing a risk of injury, according to the CPSC.

The recall affects Bastian Teak medicine cabinets with one, two or three doors, which are 24, 36, or 48 inches wide, respectively, and were available in natural teak, whitewash, and rustic brown finishes.

Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission

The CPSC says Signature Hardware has received seven reports of the mirrors falling off, including one that caused an injury to the installer and three that caused property damage.

The cabinets were sold online for between $400 and $630 from May 2017 through May 2020.

Consumer should contact Signature Hardware at 855-715-1800 or support@signaturehardware.com to schedule a free in-home repair.

More Information »

Pier 1 Imports recalled two kinds of its three-wick Halloween candles due to fire burn hazards.

The candles’ flames can ignite the surface of the wax, the CPSC says. The company has received seven reports of that happening, including one that resulted in a minor burn injury and another that caused minor property damage.

The candles came in Scary Black Cherry and Death By Chocolate scents and roughly 30,000 were sold for between $10 to $17 at Pier 1 stores nationwide and online from June 2019 through October 2019.

Consumers are advised to stop using the candles and throw them away.

More Information »