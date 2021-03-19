Hand sanitizer recalled because containers resemble small water bottles

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heal the World is recalling 9.6 fl. oz. bottles of hand sanitizer because they resemble small water bottles, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said hand sanitizer is intended for topical use and can result in alcohol toxicity if consumed. No adverse health reactions have been reported to date.

The recalled products were distributed to retailers nationwide but has not been available for several months, the FDA noted. Consumers are advised to contact the place of purchase for a refund.

The recall involves the following lot numbers: SAA21, SAA24, SAA27, SAA22, SAA23, SAA29, SAA26, SAA28, SAA25, SAA32, SAA55, SAA56, SAA44, SAA60.

No other hand sanitizer products from Heal the World are affected.

FDA: More information on this recall »

Around 82,000 HR Platform bed frames sold under the Bed Tech brand are also being recalled because the frame can collapse, posing a crush hazard that can result in severe injury or death.

Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Global Home Imports Inc. has received 100 reports of the frame collapsing but no injuries have been reported, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The frames were sold nationwide from April 2020 through January 2021 at Mattress Firm, American Furniture Warehouse and other furniture and mattress stores. The following model numbers are affected: HR33, HR33XL, HR46, HR50, HR60, HR66.

Consumers are told to stop using the recalled bed frames and contact Global Home Imports to receive a free repair kit. The firm can be reached at 888-550-4371 or recall@bedtech.com.

CPSC: More information on this recall »

Lastly, a previously announced dog food recall from New Jersey-based Bravo Packing Inc. is being expanded to include all pet food and bones made by the company.

The FDA says during an inspection, samples collected tested positive for salmonella and listeria bacteria, which can cause illness in pets consuming the food and their owners who handle it.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA.

The following products are affected:

“Performance Dog” (chub) frozen raw dog food2 lbs.
“Performance Dog” (chub) frozen raw dog food5 lbs.
“Green Tripe” (chub – ground bovine stomach) frozen raw dog food2 lbs.
“Green Tripe” (chub – ground bovine stomach) frozen raw dog food5 lbs.
“Beef” (chub – ground) frozen raw dog food2 lbs.
“Beef” (chub – ground)frozen raw dog food5 lbs.
“Performance Dog” (patties) frozen raw dog foodunknown
“Tripe” (patties ¼ lbs.) frozen raw dog foodunknown
Bones (smoked) 14 varietiesunknown

Consumers are advised to discard the recalled products in a secure container and thoroughly wash their hands and surfaces.

FDA: More information on this recall »

