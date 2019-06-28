Gillette recalls disposable razors due to misaligned blades

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gillette is recalling more than 87,000 disposable razors because the blades are misaligned.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), a problem during manufacturing caused the blades to be misaligned. The misaligned blades, in turn, pose a higher risk of cuts while shaving.

Gillette has received one report of a person who was cut while using the recalled razor.

The recall involves Venus Simply3 disposable razors, which come in pink, purple and yellow. The razors are sold in two types of packaging, including a Venus Simply3 razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 bonus pack, which includes one free Venus Simply3 razor.

Venus Simply3 4-pack: UPC code 047400315358, Lot numbers 9003A17400 and 9007A17400

Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 razors: UPC code 047400300712, Lot number 9009A17400

The razors were sold nationwide from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $6 and $10.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.

Anyone with questions can contact Gillette at 800-362-1258 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday through Sunday or online.

West Marine is recalling approximately 11,600 folding deck chairs due to potential fall or injury hazards.

According to the CPSC, the lock nut that connects the armrest to the chair can loosen, which can cause the user to fall or injure themselves. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves West Marine Deck chairs and Comfort Plus Deck Crew chairs, which were sold at West Marine stores nationwide and online from January 2018 through May 2019.

The chairs have metal legs, light-colored wood armrests, and blue back-pack style straps. “West Marine” is printed on the side of the armrest.

Consumers should immediately stop using the chairs and contact West Marine for a free repair kit.

Anyone with questions can contact West Marine at 877-579-1550 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website. Consumers can also email WMARPARTS@westfieldoutdoors.com.

BRP is recalling more than 2,000 Sea-Doo marine coolers because the coolers can automatically lock and trap someone inside.

According to the CPSC, the cooler latch can automatically lock when the lid is closed, allowing a person to become locked inside the air-tight container. No incidents have been reported.

Courtesy of CPSC

The recall involves Sea-Doo LinQ 13.5-gallon or 51-liter marine coolers, either sold separately or with the Sea-Doo Fish Pro personal watercraft. The coolers are white with a black storage pocket, rod holder system and trolling slots.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coolers, keep them out of the reach of children and contact BRP Sea-Doo for a free repair.

Anyone with questions can contact BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or by filling out a form on the company’s website.