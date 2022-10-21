(WPRI) — More than 62,000 gel blaster are being recalled because the toy guns can catch fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Gel Blaster SURGE Model 1.0 can overheat and ignite while in use, posing a fire and burn risk.

The battery pack is located in the gel blaster’s handle. Gel Blaster has received 30 reports of the battery pack smoking or catching fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The gel blasters were sold on Amazon.com and at toy stores nationwide.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled gel blasters is urged to stop using it and to contact Gel Blaster to receive a prepaid mailer to return it and receive a refund.