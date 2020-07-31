Gas boilers recalled after person dies from carbon monoxide poisoning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Triangle Tube is recalling more than 60,000 gas boilers because they post a carbon monoxide poisoning risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Flue gas can escape from the boilers if the vent adapter is not securely reattached after maintenance or repair.

The company has received one report of someone dying from carbon monoxide poisoning associated with the recalled boilers in 2016 following a repair where the adapter was not reattached. They’ve also received two other reports of vent tube adapter separation from the recalled boilers.

The recall involves the following gas boilers:

Prestige Solo -Prefix: PT Models by Prefix: PT 60, PT110, PT 110LP, PT175, PT250, PT399, PT399HP Serial Number Range: PT0000110 through PT0053776, PTA002645 through PTA09800 or AE1100 through AE1239 Date of Manufacture: November 2011 through December 2015

Prestige Solo – Prefix: PA Models by Prefix: PA80, PA110, PA155, PA175, PA250, PA299, PA399 Serial Number Range: PA044928 through PA139939 Date of Manufacture: January 2016 through March 2019

Prestige Excellence – Prefix: PTE or PTEA Models by Prefix: PTE 110 Serial Number Range: PTE0000568 through PTE 053690 or PTEA002889 through PTEA 003086 Date of Manufacture: November 2011 through December 2015

Prestige Excellence – Prefix: PEA or PEB2 Models by Prefix: PEA 110, PEB2 110 Serial Number Range: PEA 078169 through PEA143958 or PEB2157356 through PEB2159813 Date of Manufacture: January 2016 through March 2019

Prestige Solo – Prefix: PB Models by Prefix: PB80, PB110, PB155, PB175, PB250, PB299, PB399 Serial Number Range: PB2152110 through PB2163489 Date of Manufacture: April 2019 through October 2019



The boilers were installed by independent contractors nationwide from November 2011 through July 2020.

Consumers are urged to contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free repair, and encourage those utilizing the boilers while awaiting the repair to ensure that they have working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.

Bio Source is recalling two types of essential oils because the packaging is not childproof.

The “Wintergreen” and “Birch Sweet” essential oils contain a substance that is poisonous when swallowed, according to the CPSC.

The recall includes the essential oils sold in 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL), 1 fl. oz. (30 mL), 2 fl. oz. (60 mL) and 4 fl. oz. (120 mL). They will be labeled as “Birch (Sweet),” “Betula lenta” or “Wintergreen.”

Parents should immediately place the product out of reach of children and contact Bio Source Naturals for a full refund. No incidents have been reported.

More than 350 gas fireplaces are being recalled because they pose burn and lacerations hazards.

The CPSC reports that the Valor H5 gas fireplace has a delayed ignition due to pilot degradation and can cause fire to accumulate prior to the burner ignition.

When the ignition takes place, the glass window on the fireplace can shatter and potentially injure the user.

The company who makes the fireplaces, Miles Industries, has received one report of delayed ignition, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the following gas fireplaces:

Model 1150ILP with serial numbers ranging from 20001 through 20365

Model 1150JLP with serial numbers ranging from 20366 through 21502

Consumers should immediately stop using the fireplaces and contact their Valor fireplace retailer to schedule a free repair.