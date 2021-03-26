Garden sprayers recalled due to fire, burn hazard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Thousands of battery-powered garden sprayers are being recalled because they can overheat, posing both a fire and burn hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said HD Hudson is recalling its one and two gallon illu-Mist garden sprayers, which have a plastic triangle-shaped handle.

The company has received four reports of the batteries overheating, including one report of a battery melting and catching fire, resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The sprayers were sold at Lowe’s retails stores and on Amazon.com.

The CPSC said consumers whose sprayers have a brown battery should remove it, as well as the tray, and properly dispose of it.

Consumers can contact HD Hudson by calling (800) 394-8802 for a replacement battery.

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Bobo’s of Boulder, Colorado is voluntarily recalling granola bars because they may contain an undeclared allergen, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said Bobo’s Maple Pecan Oat Bars may contain peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the packaging.

The recalled bars are sold in 3 oz. packages and have a best-buy date of 7/30/21 or 7/31/21. They are sold both on their own and in 12-pack boxes, which will have a UPC code of 829262000210.

The recall was initiated after the company discovered a product containing peanuts was distributing in packaging that did not list peanuts as an ingredient. No other Bobo’s products have been affected.

Those with peanut allergies are urged not to eat the recalled bars, and to instead return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Courtesy: FDA

Courtesy: FDA

Hannaford Supermarkets is recalling select lots of its “Taste of Inspirations Wing Sauce” because the contents of the bottle may not match the label, according to the FDA.

The recall was initiated after the bottles were incorrectly filled with “Taste of Inspirations Garlic Parmesan Dressing,” which contains fish.

The recalled sauces have a lot code of “210305” and a best-buy date of March 5, 2022.

Those who are allergic to fish are urged not to eat the sauce and to instead return it to any Hannaford store for a full refund.