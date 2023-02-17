EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of garage door control panels are being recalled because they pose an entrapment hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the garage control panel’s secondary protection system can fail, causing the door to close suddenly.

The recall involves Chamberlain Group’s LiftMaster myQ garage door control panels, which were sold both individually and with wall-mount residential jackshaft garage door openers.

No injuries have been reported.

The garage door control panels were sold at home improvement retailers nationwide.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled garage door control panels is urged to stop using it and to contact Chamberlain Group to receive a free repair kit.