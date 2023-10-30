PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning parents not to give their children WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches because they may contain elevated levels of lead.

The advisory includes all pouches of that type, no matter the expiration date.

The Health Department said they were sold nationwide, including by Amazon, Dollar Tree and Sam’s Club.

The warning stems from an investigation in North Carolina. Health officials there found four children with elevated levels of lead in their blood, and the fruit puree pouches were discovered to be a potential shared source of exposure.

Testing revealed the pouches contained “extremely high concentrations of lead,” according to the Health Department. A review from the FDA supported the findings.

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. While exposure is difficult to see, there are some symptoms to look out for.

Short-term exposure to lead could cause headaches, abdominal pain/colic, vomiting and anemia.

Longer-term exposure could result in these additional symptoms:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating

Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

The Health Department said if there’s suspicion that a child may have been exposed to lead, parents should talk to their health care provider about getting a blood test.