Frozen shrimp recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Bags of frozen shrimp sold nationwide are being recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella, the Rhode Island Department of Health warns.

Kader Exports initiated the recall out of an abundance of caution, according to the Food and Drug Administration, and there have been no reports of illness associated with the shrimp in question at this time.

The frozen shrimp ─ which is cooked, peeled and deveined ─ was sold in 1 pound, 1.5 pound and 2 pound bags under the following brands: Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Kirkland, Tops, Unistar and Wellsley Farms.

The recalled shrimp was from late February 2020 to mid-May 2020.

Anyone who purchased the recalled shrimp is urged to not to eat it and to throw it out.

