Frozen shrimp recall expanded after more illnesses reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expanding a recall on frozen shrimp products because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp were distributed nationwide by Avanti Frozen Foods from November 2020 to May 2021. The frozen shrimp products were sold in various sizes and some were packaged with cocktail sauce.

The brand names connected to the recall include 365, Ahold, Big River, Censea, COS, CWNO Brand, First Street, Food Lion, Nature’s Promise, Hannaford, Harbor Banks, HOS, Meijer, Sandbar, Sea Cove, Waterfront Bistro, Wellesley Farms and WFNO Brands.

Salmonella can cause illness and poses a particular risk to young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. The FDA says there have been nine reports of salmonella-related illness associated with the frozen shrimp products.

Anyone who’s purchased the recalled shrimp is urged not to eat them and to instead return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.