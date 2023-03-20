EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Scenic Fruit Company is recalling its frozen organic strawberries because the fruit may be contaminated with Hepatitis A, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The frozen strawberries were sold at select Costco, Aldi, KeHE, PCC Community Markets and Vital Choice Seafood stores.

The frozen fruit was also included in a frozen organic tropical blend sold at Trader Joe’s, which was recalled last week.

Anyone who purchased the recalled frozen fruit is urged not to eat it and to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.