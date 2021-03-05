Frozen dog food recalled over possible salmonella, listeria contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning dog owners about a recall of frozen raw pet food.

New Jersey-based Bravo Packing, Inc. is recalling its Ground Beef and Performance Dog products because they may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The bacteria can cause illness in animals eating the products, as well as humans who handle the food, according to the FDA. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The affected products came in 2-pound and 5-pound plastic sleeves. The FDA says consumers should throw them away and contact Bravo Packing at 856-299-1044 with any questions.

The FDA also announced a voluntary recall of six types of sprinkles from Wilton Brands.

The affected products may contain milk, which is not listed among the ingredients and could cause an allergic reaction if consumed by someone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.

The FDA says there has been one report of an allergic reaction associated with the products.

The sprinkles were distributed to retail stores nationwide, according to the FDA. Consumers are advised to dispose of them or bring them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For questions, contact Wilton Brands at 1-800-794-5866 or productrecall@wilton.com.

A cheese manufacturer is recalling more of its products after they were linked to a multi-state listeria outbreak.

Ten people in Connecticut, New York, Maryland and Virginia have reportedly gotten sick after consuming El Abuelito Cheese products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The initial recall earlier this week involved queso fresco products, but it’s since been expanded to include Oaxaca cheese, cotija cheese, and crema products, which were also sold under Rio Grande and Rio Lindo brand names.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers are advised not to eat, serve or sell the recalled products. The FDA also recommends cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with the cheese to prevent cross-contamination.