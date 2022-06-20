PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health issued a warning to pet owners Monday about a dog food recall.

Freshpet recalled a single lot of its Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of 10/29/22 due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected dog food was sold in every New England state, along with New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, and Puerto Rico, according to the Health Department.

Health officials say salmonella can sicken both animals and humans when consumed or handled. Children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk.

Some symptoms to watch for in dogs include diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, lethargy, fever, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Healthy dogs can carry the infection and potentially spread it to other animals or humans, health officials warned.

Anyone who’s purchased the recalled dog food is urged to throw it away.