Fresh queso products recalled due to multistate listeria outbreak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health is warning of a multistate listeria outbreak connected to 17 Hispanic-style cheese products.

El Abuelito Cheese is recalling all of its “Queso Fresco” products out of an abundance of caution.

Seven people have fallen ill after eating the cheese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including one Connecticut resident.

To date, the Health Department hasn’t identified any cases in Rhode island.

The recalled queso products have sell-by dates through March 28, and were distributed through Feb. 16 to supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores in several states.

The queso was sold under three different brands: El Abuelito, Rio Grande Foods and Rio Lindo.

The investigation into the potential contamination began when the Connecticut Department of Public Health collected samples from the store where the sick resident had purchased them, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Right now, it’s unclear whether the source of the contamination is from El Abuelito, however, the company has ceased the production and distribution of the products as the investigation continues.