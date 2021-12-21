Fresh Express salad recall linked to deadly listeria outbreak

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fresh Express is recalling a number of its prepared salad mixes and kits after learning some of them may be contaminated by listeria, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall is in response to an investigation into a listeria outbreak spanning several states that has left one person dead.

“To date, a positive sample of Fresh Express Sweet Hearts salad mix has been reported to match the outbreak strain,” FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas said in a statement.

The FDA said at least 10 people have been sickened across eight states, including in Massachusetts.

“We will continue to work with our partners and with Fresh Express to determine the source of this outbreak,” Yiannas said. “We remain committed to transparency and providing updates as we learn more during our continuing traceback investigation.”

The pre-packaged salad products were distributed throughout 19 states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The recall specifically includes salad products with codes Z324 through Z350. No Fresh Express products manufactured at the company’s other facilities have been recalled.

Fresh Express has voluntarily ceased production at its Streamwood facility in Illinois as the investigation continues.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled salad products is urged not to eat it and to instead throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.