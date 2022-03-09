EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Parents are being warned that another lot of baby formula connected to bacterial infections is being recalled.

The Rhode Island Department of Health put out a notice Wednesday that Abbott is recalling a lot of Similac PM 60/40 in addition to lots of Similac Alimentum and EleCare powder that were recalled last month.

The new recall follows the death of an infant who tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii, the Health Department said, adding that the child was not a Rhode Island resident.

“We want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family,” a spokesperson for Abbott said in a statement. “We value the trust parents place in us for high quality and safe nutrition and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep that trust.”

The initial recall was issued following reports of four babies getting sick. Evidence of the bacteria was found in non-product contact areas of the plant.

The Health Department said the newly recalled products can be identified by the number on their containers. The can of Similan PM will be labeled #27032K80, while a case will be labeled #27032K800.

Symptoms of Cronobacter include irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, rash, and poor feeding.