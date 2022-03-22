DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because brake fluid can leak and cause longer stopping distances.

The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017.

All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines. U.S. safety regulators say in documents released Tuesday that fluid can leak from the brake master cylinder. That can increase brake pedal travel, requiring greater effort and longer stopping distances.

Dealers will replace the master cylinder and front brake booster if needed.

Owners are to be notified by letter starting April 25.