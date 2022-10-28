(WPRI) — More than 190,000 folding treadmills are being recalled following hundreds of reports of the equipment malfunctioning, according to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC).

Johnson Health Tech Trading is recalling its Horizon Fitness T101-05 folding treadmills because they can unexpectedly accelerate, change speed or stop without warning.

The CPSC said Horizon Fitness has received 874 reports of the treadmills malfunctioning, 71 of which resulted in injuries.

The recalled treadmills were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores nationwide and online.

The impacted treadmills have serial numbers that either start with TM734 or TM486.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled treadmills is urged to stop using it and to contact Horizon Fitness to receive a free USB with a software repair on it.