Folding knives recalled due to injury risk

Recalls And Warnings

Photos: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than a million folding knives sold by Harbor Freight Tools are being recalled because the locking mechanism can fail to engage when the blade is extended, posing a laceration hazard.

Six people reported being cut as a result of the issue, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves Gordon-brand stainless steel knives that were sold nationwide for about $5 from July 2008 through July 2019.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled knives and return them to any Harbor Freight store for a refund in the form of a gift card.

For more information, contact Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 or recall@harborfreight.com.

Approximately 7,000 infant bibs were also recalled because the snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

BMW recalled more than 250,000 cars and SUVs because of an issue with the backup camera display.

