Fiskars, Craftsman recall extendable saws due to laceration risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fiskars has recalled more than 467,000 of its 16-foot extendable pole saw/pruners.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the telescoping poles can separate and cause the saw blade head to drop, posing a risk of laceration. The company has received two reports of that happening, both of which caused injuries that required stitches.

Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

The pole saw/pruners were sold at home improvement stores nationwide from December 2016 through September 2020.

Consumers are urged to stop using the tools and contact Fiskars at 888-847-8716 to receive instructions on how to destroy and dispose of them in exchange for a full refund. Fiskars can also be contacted through its website.

More information »

Black & Decker is recalling its CRAFTSMAN® CMECSP610 10-inch corded chain saws with extension poles.

The CPSC says the chain saw can start unexpectedly when the extension cord adapter is connected upside down, posing a laceration hazard. The company has received one report of an injury due to that happening.

Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

About 82,000 of the saws were sold at hardware stores nationwide from October 2019 through August 2020, according to the CPSC.

Consumers should stop using the recalled saws and contact the company at 855-237-6848 or recall@sbdinc.com for a free repair kit.

More than 77,000 pairs of light-up rain boots are being recalled because the rivets used to attach the handles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children, according to the CPSC.

The Washington Shoe Company’s Western Chief boots were sold exclusively at Target from May through October 2020.

There have been 115 reports of the rivets detaching, including two where children placed the small pieces in their mouths, but no injuries have been reported, the CPSC reports.

The recall involves “Abstract Camo,” “Alia Silver,” and “Sweetheart Navy” boots, which have model numbers T24121725P, T24121728P, and T24121729P, respectively.

Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers should take the boots away from children and return them to Target for a full refund.

More information »

Spirit Halloween has recalled roughly 6,100 of its ZAG Miraculous children’s safety flashlights because the batteries can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

There have been four reports of the flashlight overheating, the CPSC said, including one that caused a minor burn injury.

The flashlights were sold at Spirit Halloween stores nationwide from August through September 2020.

To receive a refund, contact the company at 866-586-0155 or GuestServices@spirithalloween.com.