(WPRI) — Fisher-Price is once again recalling millions of Rock ‘n’ Play Sleepers after more than 100 infant deaths were reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said all models of the sleeper are being recalled since infants can roll over from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

The sleepers were initially recalled back in April 2019, when approximately 30 infant deaths were reported.

More than 70 additional deaths have been reported since then, of which the CPSC confirmed eight happened after the initial recall announcement.

Fisher-Price acknowledged that, while all of the deaths occurred while the infant was in a sleeper, the company couldn’t confirm in some reports whether the sleeper involved was the recalled Rock ‘n’ Play, nor whether the infant’s death was caused by it.

The sleepers were sold at retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Target, between September 2009 and April 2019.

Parents are urged to stop using the recalled sleepers and to contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

“It is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers,” the CPSC warned.