Fisher-Price recalls Rock ‘n Glide Soothers after 4 infant deaths

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fisher-Price is recalling two baby swings after four infant deaths were reported.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), consumers are asked to immediately stop using the 4 -in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother and 2-in-1 Sooth ‘n Play Glider and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

The CPSC said the infants were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained in the Rock ‘n Glide Soother and later found on their stomachs between April 2019 and February 2020.

There have been no fatalities in the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders, the CPSC added.

All of the recalled baby swings were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com.

The 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers were sold from January 2014 through December 2020. The 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold from November 2018 through May 2021.

Both products have a powered glider seat and an infant rocker. In both modes, the products can move in a head-to-toe or side-to-side motion.

“There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us,” General Manager of Fisher-Price Chuck Scothon said. “These incidents are indeed heart-breaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children.”

To get a refund, visit Fisher-Price online and click on “Recall & Safety Alerts,” or call (855) 853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.