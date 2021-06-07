Fish products sold in Mass. recalled due to potential listeria contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A New York-based fish company is voluntarily expanding its recall of a variety of smoked fish products due to possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports the Banner Smoked Fish Inc. products are sold in various sizes in both air pack and vacuum-sealed packages.

The products were sold in more than a dozen states, including Massachusetts. The recall includes all products within expiry, in all package sizes, package types and lots.

The FDA said potential contamination was discovered during a routine inspection which determined the fish was “processed under unsanitary conditions.”

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

