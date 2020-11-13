Fire pits, heated blankets recalled due to fire, burn risks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Thousands of fire pits sold exclusively at Big Lots are being recalled because the burner kit hose isn’t installed correctly, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said because the hose is improperly installed, it can melt and ignite, which poses a fire hazard.

Sunjoy, the company that manufactures the fire pits, has received 17 reports of the fire pit tables hose being incorrectly installed, with 12 of those pits igniting. Four of the reports included minor property damage and one included a burn injury.

Anyone who purchased one of the affected fire pits is urged to contact Sunjoy by phone for a free replacement burner kit and instructions on how to install it.

InvoSpa is recalling more than 7,000 electric heated throw blankets sold exclusively on Amazon.com because they can overheat and potentially catch fire or burn the user, according to the CPSC.

The recalled blankets are made of silky flannel and Sherpa Shu velveteen. They are white and gray with model number ML-G03 printed on the tag.

The company has received 26 reports of the blankets overheating, two of which included a minor burn injury and an unspecified injury.

Anyone who purchased one of the affected heated blankets is urged to stop using it and contact InvoSpa by phone or via email for a full refund.

Zinus is recalling 26,000 metal bunk beds because they can fall apart and collapse, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC said the welds that secure the upper bunk can come apart, which can cause the upper bunk to collapse and potentially injure the person laying in it.

The company has received 13 reports of the bunk bed welds coming apart, including three reports of multiple welds simultaneously breaking.

Of the reports, Zinus said three resulted in bumps and bruises after someone fell from the upper bunk when the welds failed.

The recall involves three models of the bunk beds:

The OPLBB model is a black twin-over-twin bed whose bed posts have a square cross section.

The RPBB model is a blue twin-over-twin bed whose bed posts have a circular cross section.

The NTBB model is a gray twin-over-full bed whose bed posts have a circular cross section.

All three models have ladders built into both the head and foot of the bed.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled bunk beds is urged to stop using it and contact Zinus by phone or via email for a free repair kit with reinforcement brackets or a full refund.

