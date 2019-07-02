FDA: Recalled veggies sold in RI, Mass

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Due to listeria concerns, a Maine-based food company has issued a voluntary recall of select fresh vegetable products – including some that were distributed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to officials.

The US Food and Drug Administration announced that Growers Express issued the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution. The fresh vegetable products include packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and butternut squash-based veggie bowl.

Some of the products were sold at Trader Joe’s stores in Rhode Island and Shaw’s stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Sold in RI Trader Joe’s:

Butternut Squash Spirals – 10.5 oz package Item SKU: BCN105106 UPC Number: 623391 Lot Number: 190614-403565 Best By Date: 6/28/2019



Sold at Mass. & RI Shaw’s

Signature Farms Cauliflower Crumbles – 1 lb. package Item SKU: CAC101109 UPC Number: 2113098438 Lot Number: 190612-403100 Best By Date: 6/28/2019

Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles – 1 lb. package Item SKU: MXC100101 UPC Number: 605806000515 Lot Number: 190612-403102 Best By Date: 6/28/2019

Green Giant Fresh Ramen Bowl – 7.4 oz package Item SKU: MXC183104 UPC Number: 605806027864 Lot Number: 190614-403534 Best By Date: 6/28/2019

Green Giant Fresh Diced Butternut – 12 oz. package Item SKU: BNC101101 UPC Number: 605806138010 Lot Number: 605806138010 Best By Date: 6/26/2019



Growers Express also sold products to the C&S and Big Y Foods chains in Massachusetts, a food chain in Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Florida, and several other states according to officials. Click here for a full list »

Growers Express said consumers who purchased any of the products listed from the affected sell-by dates or with unreadable date code are urged not to consume the products and to throw them away.

“The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” said Tom Byrne, President of Growers Express. “We self-reported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health. We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

For more information, visit: www.GrowersExpress.com/voluntaryrecall.