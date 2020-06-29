FDA: Recalled salad kits, mixes connected to Cyclospora outbreak

(WPRI) ─ Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling several of its products that contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage or carrots in connection with a Cyclospora outbreak and on of its facilities, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause an intestinal infection in its host, which can cause severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said more than 200 people have been sickened in connection with the Cyclospora outbreak, though the cases have been primarily reported in the Midwest.

The recall only includes salad mixes that are clearly marked with the letter “Z” at the beginning of each product code, located on the upper right-hand corner of the bag.

The recalled products were distributed to select retail stores in more than 30 states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. The products were sold under either the brand name, Fresh Express, or store brand labels such as ALDI Little Salad Bar, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms, ShopRite Wholesome Pantry and Walmart Marketside.

All of the recalled products have been removed from store shelves, the FDA said, and anyone who purchased an affected salad mix is urged not to eat it and to throw it away.

Fresh Express released a statement regarding the recall, saying: “Our immediate thoughts and concern are for those consumers who have become ill due to the outbreak.”

The company said they’re working closely with the FDA to determine the source of the outbreak.