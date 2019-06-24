FDA announces baby formula, bottled water recalls

(WPRI) — Perrigo Company plc is issuing a voluntary nationwide recall of baby formula sold at Walmart.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron are being recalled because of the potential presence of metal foreign matter in a single lot of the product (C26EVFV). The total number of containers affected by this recall is 23,388.

The FDA said no adverse events have been reported to date, and the recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report. No other products or retailers are affected by this recall.

Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a “use by” date of February 26, 2021, which can be found on the bottom of the package. Any consumers who purchased the product should discontinue use and can visit any Walmart store for a refund.

Consumers with questions about Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.

Bottled Water Recall

The FDA also announced the recall of Peñafiel unflavored mineral spring water products, imported from Mexico, due to the presence of violative levels of arsenic.

The FDA said water quality tests of Peñafiel samples conducted by an independent laboratory on behalf of Keurig Dr Pepper detected arsenic at levels that exceeded the FDA’s bottled water standards for mineral water of 10 ppb.

All unflavored Peñafiel mineral spring water products including 600mL and 1.5L of all date codes are included in this voluntary withdrawal. The product is packaged in PET bottle formats. Consumers who have this product in their possession can return it to their retailer for a full refund.

The FDA said arsenic is found in nature, including in aquifers that are the source of mineral water and where levels can vary over time. Keurig Dr Pepper has recently installed enhanced filtration systems at its facilities that produce Peñafiel, and the product now being produced is well within regulatory guidelines.

No other Keurig Dr Pepper products are impacted by this voluntary removal. For further information, please contact the Keurig Dr Pepper Consumer Care hotline at (800) 696-5891 between the hours of 9:00 am and 8:00 pm EST, Monday through Friday.