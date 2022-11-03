(WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of exercise bikes are being recalled because the equipment poses an injury risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said Myx is recalling its MYX I, MYX II and MYX II Plus Connected Exercise Bicycles because the pedals can come loose or detach if not properly installed.

Myx has received 864 reports of loosened or detached pedals, 75 of which included injuries such as bruises and cuts.

The exercise bikes were sold online in both black and white and include a swiveling touchscreen.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled exercise bikes is urged not to use it and to contact Myx to schedule a free repair.

Instructions on how to properly install the pedals are also available online.