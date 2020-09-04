Exercise balls, swivel chairs recalled due to injury risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of exercise balls are being recalled because they can explode unexpectedly, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports.

The Domyos Swiss balls, manufactured by Decathalon USA, could burst while in use, posing an injury risk to the user.

The company has received 26 reports of the balls unexpectedly exploding, six of which caused injuries to the user, including bruising, scratches and fractures.

The affected balls had one of the following model numbers: 8529175, 8529176 or 8529177. They were sold in blue, gray and bordeaux.

Anyone who purchased one of the balls is urged to stop using it and to contact Decathalon USA for a refund by phone or visit the company’s website.

Hanamint is recalling thousands of swivel rockers and gliders because the post can separate from the base, posing an injury risk to the person using it, according to the CPSC.

The recall includes the Swivel Rockers, Club Swivel Rockers and Club Swivel Gliders. They were sold in a variety of finishings including black, desert bronze and terra mist.

The company has received 26 reports of the chair’s post detaching from the base, including one injury.

Anyone who purchased the chairs should contact Hanamint for a free repair by phone or email.

Advantus is recalling nearly 400 fluorescent computer lamps because the wiring inside them can overheat and melt, posing a burn risk.

The CPSC reports that the affected LEDU Black Flourescent Computer Task Lamps have a model number of L283MB and a UPC code of 072743000487.

The company received one report of the lamp’s wire component overheating and smoking.

Anyone who purchased an affected lamp is urged to contact Advantus by phone or email for a refund.

SODA SENSE is recalling thousands of CO2 canisters because they can break off and eject the top valve of the soda machine, posing an injury risk to the user, according to the CPSC.

The recall involves the type 2 SODA SENSE 0.6 liter CO2 canisters, which were sold though the company’s mail order exchange program. The company said the canisters with two indented rings on the bottom are the only canisters that are part of this recall.

The company has received 18 reports of the canister’s top valve ejecting and, in some cases, causing minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

To receive a replacement canister, contact SODA SENSE by phone or email.

StoreYourBoard.com is recalling thousands of storage hoists because the straps can break, posing an injury hazard, the CPSC reports.

Both the classic and pro Hi-Lift Storage Hoists are part of the recall. The company said the green straps can break off while in use, causing whatever the hoists are holding up to fall and potentiall injure anyone standing underneath it.

There have been six reports of the straps breaking, though no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the hoists is urged to contact StoreYourBoard by phone or email for a replacement strap.

CFMOTO is recalling 500 off-highway vehicles because they post a fire hazard, according to the CPSC.

The company said the fuel line fitting on the vehicles can fail to securely lock onto the fuel injector inlet, which can cause the fuel to spill onto the engine and ignite.

The recall involves the 2020 ZFORCE 950 Sport ROV with a 963cc 4-cycle engine. They were sold in both red and gray and have an “L” in the 10th position of the VIN number.

CFMOTO has received on report of an engine fire and two reports of a fuel injector connection not being secure and causing a gas leak.

Anyone who purchased one of the vehicles should contact CFMOTO by phone or email for a free repair.