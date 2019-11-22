Essential oils recalled for not having child-resistant packaging

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two types of essential oils are being recalled because their packaging is not child-resistant.

B&B Acquisition is recalling thousands of bottles of Airome “Wintergreen” and “Deep Soothe” essential oils, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The product contains methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by law. Since the product is not child-resistant, it poses a poisoning risk if the essential oils are swallowed by young children.

The Deep Soothe essential oils were sold in 0.5-fluid ounce amber glass dropper bottles, while the Wintergreen essential oils were sold in both 0.5- and 0.34-fluid-ounce bottles. All of the products do not have a child-resistant cap and can be easily opened.

The following UPC codes are printed on the bottom of the gift box in which the bottles were sold: 83324503131, 833245034567, 833245035977. The products were sold separately and as part of a 3-pack of essential oils.

No injuries have been reported.

Parents should store the product in a location away from children and contact B&B Acquisition for a free replacement child-resistant cap.

***

Thousands of pairs of ski boots are being recalled because they can crack during use.

The CPSC said SCARPA North America is recalling more than 4,000 ski boots because the boot shell can crack, posing a fall hazard and injury risk to the skier.

SCARPA has received 605 reports of the boot shells cracking, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the Fall 2017 “Maestrale RS” and “Maestrale Men’s Ski Boots.” They come in both white, lime and black and orange and black.

Anyone who bought the ski boots should stop using them and contact SCARPA for instructions on returning the boot and receiving a free boot shell repair. All known purchasers are being contacted by SCARPA directly.

***

ECOXGEAR speakers were also recalled this week because the battery can explode if overcharged.