Essential oil sprays recalled as CDC investigates 2 deaths from bacterial infection

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly 4,000 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones are being recalled as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigates two deaths potentially linked to the products.

The CDC says one of the bottles was tested and found to contain a rare and dangerous bacteria that causes melioidosis.

There have been four confirmed cases of the illness in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota and Texas, two of which were fatal, according to the CDC. While the source of the infection has not yet been confirmed, a bottle contaminated with the bacteria was found in one of the homes.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the sprays were sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online from February through October 2021. The following products are affected:

84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile

Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile 84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin

Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin 84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender

Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender 84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint

Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint 84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus

Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus 84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled sprays and return them to any Walmart store by double-bagging the bottles in resealable bags and placing them in a cardboard box.

Consumers should not throw the bottles away, according to the CPSC.

Visit Walmart.com or call 800-925-6278 to learn more about the recall.