Espresso machines recalled after reports of burn injuries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly 25,000 espresso makers have been recalled by LoHi Tech because they pose a burn risk to users.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the firm has received 48 reports of the SOWTECH Espresso Machines’ glass carafe breaking while in use, including five that resulted in burn injuries.

The machines were sold online for about $60 from March 2017 through October 2020.

The CPSC says consumers should stop using the recalled products and contact LoHi Tech at 888-613-3170 or lohitech@outlook.com to receive a free replacement carafe.

ECHO also recalled about 3,700 generators due to fie and burn hazards, according to the CPSC.

The company has received four reports of the generator overheating or catching fire, the CPSC says, though no injuries have been reported to date.

The recall involves the ECHO EGi 2300 Watt Generators that have model number EGi-2300 and a serial number between EU19483D010001 through EU21021N010180. They were sold at independent ECHO dealers nationwide and on The Home Depot’s website from February 2020 through June 2021.

Consumers should stop using the recalled generators and contact ECHO at 800-432-3246 to learn how to schedule a free repair.







On Thursday, Tyson recalled an additional 500,000 pounds of pre-cooked chicken products because they may be contaminated with listeria.

The initial recall earlier this week involved more than 8 million pounds of chicken products.