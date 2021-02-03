Electrostatic sprayers recalled because they could catch fire, explode

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 400,000 electrostatic sprayers used to disinfect surfaces have been recalled because the rechargeable battery pack can overheat and melt, which could cause it to catch on fire and/or explode.

The recall affects Victory Innovations and Protexus Electrostatic Sprayers which were sold at chemical and cleaning supply distributors nationwide and online from January 2016 through November 2020, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC says there have been 37 reports of the battery packs overheating, catching on fire or exploding, some of which resulted in property damage. No injuries have been reported to date.

Anyone who bought one of the sprayers is advised to stop using it immediately, remove the battery pack and dispose of it in accordance with local laws for disposal of lithium ion batteries.

Then, contact Victory Innovations at 888-674-2482 or ES-Sprayerbatteryrecall@stericycle.com to receive a free replacement.

