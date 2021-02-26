El Abuelito cheese recall expanded after 10 sickened

Recalled queso fresco sold under brand names of El Abuelito, Rio Grande, and Rio Lindo (Photos provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A cheese manufacturer is recalling more of its products after they were linked to a multi-state listeria outbreak.

Ten people in Connecticut, New York, Maryland and Virginia have reportedly gotten sick after consuming El Abuelito Cheese products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The initial recall earlier this week involved queso fresco products, but it’s since been expanded to include Oaxaca cheese, cotija cheese, and crema products, which were also sold under Rio Grande and Rio Lindo brand names.

See a full list of affected El Abuelito Cheese products »

Consumers, restaurants and retailers are advised not to eat, serve or sell the recalled products. The FDA also recommends cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with the cheese to prevent cross-contamination.

Additionally, Dr. Reddy’s has recalled blister packages of several prescription drugs which were intended for institutional use but distributed by third-party wholesalers to retail pharmacies.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the packaging is not child-resistant and can pose a risk of poisoning if the tablets are swallowed by young children.

No incidents or injuries have been reported to date.

Anyone who purchased the affected medications should store them out of reach of children and contact Dr. Reddy’s at 888-375-3784 for a full refund.

See a full list of recalled medications »

Lastly, Home Depot recalled roughly 3,100 dining chair sets this week.

The CPSC says the back of the StyleWell Wood Windsor Dining Chairs can detach, posing a fall hazard to the person sitting in them.

Home Depot has received 17 reports of the chairs coming apart, but no reports of injuries to date.

The chairs were sold from September 2019 through January 2021 and came in four colors: black, natural wood, red and white.

The CPSC says to stop using the chairs and inspect them for missing screw holes and wood screws on the underside of the chair seat base. The recall only includes chairs that are missing those screw holes and wood screws.

Consumers can contact Home Depot at 800-466-3337 or fill out this form to request a refund.

Visit Home Depot’s website to learn more about this recall.