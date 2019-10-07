E. coli risk prompts recall of Robin Hood flour

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The J.M. Smucker Company has issued a voluntary recall of certain lots of its Robin Hood All-Purpose Flour due to possible E. coli contamination.

The affected products were distributed to and sold by a variety of retailers nationwide, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The recall includes five-pound bags with UPC Code ‘0 51500 18010 5’ and the following lot codes and best-by dates:

8350 513 — 6/16/2020

8351 513 — 6/17/2020

8354 513 — 6/20/2020

8355 513 — 6/21/2020

The FDA says no other items manufactured by the J.M. Smucker Company including other Robin Hood products are affected.

Consumers are advised to dispose of the recalled flour. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 888-569-6728 or online.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria that is particularly risky for seniors, young children, and people with compromised immune systems, according to the FDA. Symptoms include bloody diarrhea and dehydration.

An outbreak earlier this year prompted several companies to recall flour products. Last month, General Mills recalled a lot of its Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour.